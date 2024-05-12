AI startups are making New York their home. Can they make it an AI powerhouse?

NEW YORK—Artificial intelligence is transforming the technology sector in New York City—into a booming one worth billions and rivaling San Francisco in innovation, investment and talent.

The Big Apple is making a bid to become a premier hub for generative AI, according to investors, founders and businesses with ties to the region. That’s because of a combination of public and venture-capital funding, tech worker migration and, most important, a critical mass of companies eager to buy the technology.

New York City-based generative AI companies raised $2.7 billion since the start of 2021, according to PitchBook Data. So far this year, investors have put $200 million through 27 deals into generative AI startups in New York City, compared with $400 million through 35 deals in the category in San Francisco, the data provider said.

Funding for all AI firms in New York City was $26.8 billion from 2021 to the first quarter of 2024, compared with $54 billion in San Francisco, PitchBook said. San Francisco and New York are in first and second place among all cities worldwide for AI investment, followed by Beijing and London, according to the data provider.

In January, New York state announced plans to build up its AI research bona fides through a $400 million public-private partnership dubbed “Empire AI." Data center operator DataBank unveiled a new facility in Orangeburg, N.Y., last week with CoreWeave, a New Jersey-based cloud startup valued at $19 billion, as its anchor tenant.

Since the generative AI boom kicked off in late 2022, businesses in New York have become some of the first paying customers of large-language models and tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Copilot assistant, even as they remain error-prone and expensive to use.

Customers, customers, customers

Whereas prior technology booms such as social media and mobile set off innovation in the consumer market, tech leaders say generative AI favors businesses because it is ideally suited for transforming large organizations. Generative AI can create various types of content, from text to video, because of the vast amounts of data it has been trained on—allowing developers to build applications like chatbots and design tools that can boost worker productivity.

Industries heavily present in New York, including financial services, healthcare and law, have been among the first to adopt generative AI. Because those sectors are regulated, and therefore have a good handle on their internal data, they can more quickly apply large-language models to their operations, said Matt Wood, vice president of AI products at cloud business Amazon Web Services.

AI startups have flocked to New York to tap that customer base, and be hands-on in helping chief information officers use the technology, said Grace Isford, a partner at NYC-based venture firm Lux Capital.

Andrew Hoh, co-founder and chief product officer of LastMile AI, rents office space in the Empire State Building for his nine-person startup, which makes a platform to help developers build generative AI applications. Founded in 2023, LastMile AI uses the space as a hub for meeting financial services customers, who are often just a few blocks away.

“It’s a little bit easier when you’re able to shake someone’s hand in-person, especially for a traditional business," Hoh said. “That’s the strategic advantage that we had."

Many AI startups in New York aren’t developing massive models like San Francisco’s OpenAI is. Instead, they’re selling ready-to-use AI tools for sectors like banking and healthcare, said New York-based Insight Partners Managing Director Lonne Jaffe.

Cristóbal Valenzuela, co-founder and chief executive of Runway, said the startup’s media and advertising customers are primarily in New York, where he and his co-founders met. Runway, which has raised $237 million for its generative AI video-editing and -creation tools, moved from Tribeca to a larger office in Union Square.

“New York is actually better suited to drive a lot of innovations for the next couple of years," Valenzuela said. “You’re going to move through stages of application use cases that require people to have a deeper understanding of the industry they’re working on, and in San Francisco, it’s just too much tech."

Talent and research

New York gained more relocated tech workers than any other U.S. city in 2023, according to an analysis of LinkedIn data by venture firm SignalFire. But San Francisco continues to draw in AI talent at a faster rate. AI engineers based out of New York accounted for about 15% of all AI engineers working at startups last year, second to San Francisco, where more than 41% were located, the SignalFire report said.

Edo Liberty, founder and CEO of Pinecone, said New York has for years been underappreciated as an AI talent hub. The five-year-old firm, which builds database technology that helps businesses use their private data with large-language models, occasionally opens its Midtown office to younger startups in need of a corporate crash pad.

“I can’t say how many times a month an AI startup asks me if they can hang out in our office for a week or two until they find a space," Liberty said.

The AI research labs of public tech companies, including Meta Platforms, DeepMind Technologies, a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet, and Palantir Technologies, have been key sources and anchors of talent, along with local academic institutions such as Cornell Tech, Columbia University and New York University, where Meta chief AI scientist Yann LeCun is a professor.

New York is also a top destination for AI talent from Europe, Israel and Asia, who prefer to live in the city over San Francisco and other emerging tech hubs, some founders say. Runway’s Valenzuela, who moved from his hometown in Chile, said the company has sponsored work visas for about 20 researchers and engineers—roughly a quarter of the employees—all of whom want to live in New York.

Will AI ‘save New York’?

Development of the generative AI sector couldn’t come soon enough for New York, said Dylan Reid, a New York-based partner at Zetta Venture Partners, a venture firm based in San Francisco. “I think AI will save New York way more than San Francisco," he said. “The New York startup ecosystem was really hurting."

New York had been home to numerous high-profile startups in e-commerce, media, crypto and fintech that underperformed, Reid said. In recent years, the successful public offerings of database-software companies MongoDB in 2017 and Datadog in 2019, have been cited as proof for entrepreneurs to take a leap of faith in New York.

“In 2014, a lot of people doubted that we could build a big, successful tech company in New York," said Dev Ittycheria, MongoDB’s CEO. “But I’ve always found that access to both high-quality customers and investors is second to none in New York."

San Francisco—home of OpenAI and many of its researchers—remains the de facto generative AI watering hole and startup capital. But new AI labs and venture- capital offices in the Big Apple are drawing people in. Over 150 AI firms are based or have satellite offices in New York, according to Lux Capital.

“I expect we’ll see a ton of really exciting AI startups out of New York," Reid said. “Right now, it’s more talent-heavy and less startup-heavy."

Hugging Face, developer of the popular open-source AI model-sharing platform, opened up shop in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood—a decision co-founder and CEO Clem Delangue described as “you don’t need to follow the Silicon Valley hype and move there to succeed."

Martin Kon, chief operating officer of OpenAI rival Cohere, said the company’s recent decision to open a New York office was a no-brainer. “We need to be where our customers, top AI talent, partners and investors are, and New York is a top priority," Kon said.

Yuliya Chernova contributed to this article