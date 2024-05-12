AI startups are making New York their home. Can they make it an AI powerhouse?
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 12 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryA new class of startups is setting up shop in New York City instead of Silicon Valley, hoping to tap its concentration of businesses ready to buy AI applications.
NEW YORK—Artificial intelligence is transforming the technology sector in New York City—into a booming one worth billions and rivaling San Francisco in innovation, investment and talent.
