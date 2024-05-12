Talent and research

New York gained more relocated tech workers than any other U.S. city in 2023, according to an analysis of LinkedIn data by venture firm SignalFire. But San Francisco continues to draw in AI talent at a faster rate. AI engineers based out of New York accounted for about 15% of all AI engineers working at startups last year, second to San Francisco, where more than 41% were located, the SignalFire report said.