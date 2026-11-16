AI stocks face correction risk as US Fed flags Big Tech debt, rising data centre costs and stretched valuations

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is emerging as a potential financial stability risk, with the US Federal Reserve flagging rising debt, complex financing arrangements and stretched technology valuations as vulnerabilities if the investment boom falters.

In its November 2026 Financial Stability Report, the Fed said AI-related risks were the most frequently cited concern among market participants surveyed by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. As many as 87% of the 23 respondents identified AI-related risks, up from 50% in the spring survey.

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The warning comes as technology companies commit enormous sums to computing infrastructure, specialised chips and data centres.

Debt and commitments are building A key concern is the growing use of borrowing and long-term contracts to finance AI infrastructure.

In the second quarter of 2026, guarantees and contract commitments of seven major technology companies had crossed $2 trillion, while leases yet to commence were approaching $1 trillion. Their on-balance-sheet debt remained below $1 trillion.

These exposures include data centre leases, energy supply contracts and guarantees linked to the future resale value of specialised chips.

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr said on 16 November that the on-balance-sheet debt of the seven largest AI companies was expected to exceed $800 billion before the end of 2026. Their off-balance-sheet obligations could exceed $3 trillion, he said.

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Circular financing creates connections The Fed also highlighted financial links between large technology companies, chip manufacturers and smaller AI businesses.

Under some arrangements, cloud computing companies and GPU manufacturers invest in smaller AI firms, which then use the funds to buy chips or computing capacity from those same investors. This creates what is commonly described as circular financing.

If AI businesses fail to generate enough customer revenue, they may struggle to meet payments or sustain infrastructure spending.

The Fed noted that the largest US bank holding companies had close to $1 trillion in exposure to large technology firms, data centre developers, computing-related financing vehicles and utility companies. Stress in one part of the ecosystem could spread to lenders and other businesses.

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Valuations could magnify a correction The central bank also questioned whether AI investments will generate returns quickly enough to justify current valuations. Disappointing earnings or slower adoption could trigger a repricing of technology stocks.

A sharp fall in AI-related shares could affect investors, business investment and household consumption.

Barr compared the investment cycle with earlier infrastructure expansions, including the telecommunications and broadband boom of the late 1990s.

He warned that a reversal in AI investment, combined with high leverage among hedge funds and other market participants, could prompt rapid deleveraging and forced asset sales.

The New York Fed survey found that 52% of respondents identified a potential correction in risk assets as a financial stability concern, up from 35% in the spring.

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Cybersecurity adds another layer The Fed also pointed to risks from AI use in financial markets. AI-powered trading systems can process information quickly, but similar models used by multiple participants could produce synchronised trading and amplify volatility during periods of stress.

Cybersecurity is another vulnerability. AI tools could make sophisticated attacks easier, exposing financial market infrastructure, payment systems and trading platforms.

In the survey, 43% of respondents identified cyberattacks as a financial stability risk, more than double the 20% recorded in the spring.

Investors should note that risks are not limited to individual AI companies. Banks, infrastructure providers and broader markets may also be exposed through lending, contracts and investments, making the scale and structure of financing important to monitor over time.

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About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.