AI Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Over 700 sessions planned on AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection over 5 days

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Today is Day 2 of the five-day event scheduled till 20 February. With 13 country pavilions the event will see participation of Heads of states and governments, Ministers, foreign delegates, and international organisation representatives.

Updated17 Feb 2026, 10:27:00 AM IST
Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Various countries flags are put up at the venue of the AI-Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, India.
Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Various countries flags are put up at the venue of the AI-Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Today, 17 February is Day 2 of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital which was inaugurated on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.

The event, touted as the first ever edition in the ‘Global South’, is expected to bring together heads of state, senior ministers, global technology executives, researchers, startup founders.

The event will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 sq mts with 13 country pavilions highlighting international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. Participants include delegates from Australia, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Serbia, Switzerland, Tajikistan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and African nations.

Where to watch the AI Impact Summit LIVE?

More than 700 sessions are planned across the summit’s duration, spanning themes such as AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection, sovereign AI capabilities and the future of work.

All events from the summit will be broadcast live on the official IndiaAI YouTube channel here — https://youtube.com/@indiaai

The live telecast will cover keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, CEO sessions, thematic discussions and Expo walkthroughs.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on India AI Summit

Follow updates here:
17 Feb 2026, 10:26:58 AM IST

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Ministry officials to attend, identify ‘apps for dept use’

The cabinet secretariat has reportedly directed all officers (deputy secretary and higher posts) across ministries and departments to visit the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, according to a News18 report.

It added that officials have been directed to attend and submit notes on their experience and observations, which will then be compiled by the respective secretaries.

Officers are also asked to observe the AI-based innovations and use cases, and identify apps relevant to their ministries, departments, and organisations.

17 Feb 2026, 10:17:50 AM IST

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Agenda for Day 2

Delhi AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: Agenda for Day 2 — 17 February 2026

  • Release of Knowledge Compendiums (Casebook on AI Health, AI in Energy, AI & Gender Empowerment, AI in Education, AI & Agriculture, AI in Disabilities) — at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
  • Seminar on Applied AI — at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
  • AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge — at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi
  • Keynotes / Panel Discussions / Roundtables — at Bharat Mandapam, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, and Ambedkar Bhawan, New Delhi.
17 Feb 2026, 10:02:17 AM IST

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Session today on ‘Global South Forum: Shared Solutions, Shared Futures’

Among the sessions today includes one on ‘Global South Forum: Shared Solutions, Shared Futures’, which aims to bring together policymakers, practitioners, and partners to share what works, and what doesn't, in using AI for public good.

Informed by dialogues in Kigali and Nairobi, the forum will focus on moving beyond small pilots to solutions that work within real budgets, infrastructure, and capacity.

“It examines how countries can build reliable systems and highlights practical approaches to scaling AI responsibly, strengthening institutions, and delivering lasting public value,” the website stated.

  • Date and time: 17 Feb 2026, from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
  • Location: Sushma Swaraj Bhawan Auditorium, Chanakya Auditorium
  • Speakers: Janet Zhou, Gates Foundation; Johan Harvard, Tony Blair Institute; Lacina Kone, Smart Africa; Nakul Jain, Wadhwani AI Global (Moderator); Robert Opp, UNDP; Shalini Unnikrishnan, BCG; Sunil Wadhwani, Wadhwani AI (Keynote Speaker).
17 Feb 2026, 09:52:28 AM IST

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Wearables stolen? Delegate claims…

Dhananjay Yadav, co-Founder and CEO at NeoSapien has claimed that his product, “India’s first patented AI wearable” was stolen at the event after security personnel asked them to vacate the area for sanitisation and security reasons. Here's what happened:

17 Feb 2026, 09:43:39 AM IST

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Highlight on 3 sutras shaping a sustainable AI future

The AI Impact Summit 2026 official website notes three 3 sutras shaping a sustainable AI future

  • People: AI must serve humanity in all its diversity, preserving dignity and ensuring inclusivity.
  • Planet: AI innovation must align with environmental stewardship and sustainability.
  • Progress: AI's benefits must be equitably shared, advancing global development and prosperity.
17 Feb 2026, 09:22:09 AM IST

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: How to reach India AI Impact Summit?

The AI Impact Summit will start at 9:30 AM and continue until 6:00 PM from 16-20 February 2026.

View full Image
17 Feb 2026, 09:12:37 AM IST

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Traffic restrictions in Janpath, Mathura Road, other key areas

Traffic movement will remain restricted on several key stretches, including:

  • Mathura Road
  • Subramania Bharti Marg
  • Rajesh Pilot Marg
  • Tees January Marg
  • Akbar Road
  • Teen Murti Marg
  • Mother Teresa Crescent
  • Sardar Patel Marg
  • Janpath
  • Firoze Shah Road
  • Shanti Path
  • Satya Marg
  • Safdarjung Road
  • Kartavya Path, and adjoining roads.

Check the full traffic advisory here amid CBSE board exams as well.

17 Feb 2026, 09:07:23 AM IST

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Ministry urges use of public transport

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has requested delegates to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access.

  • Registered delegates are strongly advised to use public transport, especially the Delhi metro, to reach the venue.
  • Pragati Maidan metro station will be the most convenient station for delegates, who can enter the venue from Gate 10.
  • Further, also due to limited parking space, the Delhi Police has advised delegates to use cabs rather than their own vehicles.
  • For those opting to travel by private vehicle, limited parking is available at the Delhi Zoo, Purana Qila Parking, and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium.
  • Shuttle services will ply between these parking spots and the summit venues, and between the summit venues and Bharat Mandapam Gate 4.
17 Feb 2026, 08:55:49 AM IST

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Day 2 of AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi

Good morning and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, India. Stay tuned to this blog for all the latest updates and developments from the India AI Summit.

AIArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
