AI Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Over 700 sessions planned on AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection over 5 days

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Today, 17 February is Day 2 of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital which was inaugurated on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.
The event, touted as the first ever edition in the ‘Global South’, is expected to bring together heads of state, senior ministers, global technology executives, researchers, startup founders.
The event will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 sq mts with 13 country pavilions highlighting international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. Participants include delegates from Australia, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Serbia, Switzerland, Tajikistan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and African nations.
More than 700 sessions are planned across the summit’s duration, spanning themes such as AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection, sovereign AI capabilities and the future of work.
All events from the summit will be broadcast live on the official IndiaAI YouTube channel here — https://youtube.com/@indiaai
The live telecast will cover keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, CEO sessions, thematic discussions and Expo walkthroughs.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on India AI Summit
The cabinet secretariat has reportedly directed all officers (deputy secretary and higher posts) across ministries and departments to visit the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, according to a News18 report.
It added that officials have been directed to attend and submit notes on their experience and observations, which will then be compiled by the respective secretaries.
Officers are also asked to observe the AI-based innovations and use cases, and identify apps relevant to their ministries, departments, and organisations.
Delhi AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: Agenda for Day 2 — 17 February 2026
Among the sessions today includes one on ‘Global South Forum: Shared Solutions, Shared Futures’, which aims to bring together policymakers, practitioners, and partners to share what works, and what doesn't, in using AI for public good.
Informed by dialogues in Kigali and Nairobi, the forum will focus on moving beyond small pilots to solutions that work within real budgets, infrastructure, and capacity.
“It examines how countries can build reliable systems and highlights practical approaches to scaling AI responsibly, strengthening institutions, and delivering lasting public value,” the website stated.
Dhananjay Yadav, co-Founder and CEO at NeoSapien has claimed that his product, “India’s first patented AI wearable” was stolen at the event after security personnel asked them to vacate the area for sanitisation and security reasons. Here's what happened:
The AI Impact Summit 2026 official website notes three 3 sutras shaping a sustainable AI future
The AI Impact Summit will start at 9:30 AM and continue until 6:00 PM from 16-20 February 2026.
Traffic movement will remain restricted on several key stretches, including:
Check the full traffic advisory here amid CBSE board exams as well.
The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has requested delegates to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access.
Good morning and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, India. Stay tuned to this blog for all the latest updates and developments from the India AI Summit.