AI Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Over 700 sessions planned on AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection over 5 days

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Today, 17 February is Day 2 of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital which was inaugurated on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.

The event, touted as the first ever edition in the ‘Global South’, is expected to bring together heads of state, senior ministers, global technology executives, researchers, startup founders.

The event will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 sq mts with 13 country pavilions highlighting international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. Participants include delegates from Australia, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Serbia, Switzerland, Tajikistan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and African nations.

Where to watch the AI Impact Summit LIVE?

More than 700 sessions are planned across the summit’s duration, spanning themes such as AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection, sovereign AI capabilities and the future of work.

All events from the summit will be broadcast live on the official IndiaAI YouTube channel here — https://youtube.com/@indiaai

The live telecast will cover keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, CEO sessions, thematic discussions and Expo walkthroughs.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on India AI Summit