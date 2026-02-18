AI Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Day 3 of expo to begin today amid focus on innovation and AI applications

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Today is Day 3 of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital which was inaugurated on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.
The event, touted as the first ever edition in the ‘Global South’, is expected to bring together heads of state, senior ministers, global technology executives, researchers, startup founders.
The event will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 sq mts with 13 country pavilions highlighting international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. Participants include delegates from Australia, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Serbia, Switzerland, Tajikistan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and African nations.
More than 700 sessions are planned across the summit’s duration, spanning themes such as AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection, sovereign AI capabilities and the future of work.
All events from the summit will be broadcast live on the official IndiaAI YouTube channel.
The live telecast will cover keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, CEO sessions, thematic discussions and Expo walkthroughs.
The cabinet secretariat has reportedly directed all officers at and above the level of deputy secretary across ministries and departments to attend the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, News18 reported.
They have been asked to submit brief notes on their experience and observations, which will then be compiled by the respective secretaries and identify applications (apps) relevant to their ministries, departments, and organisations.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has pulled out of participation in the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
According to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Huang cited “something really unavoidable” and has deputed a senior executive to represent the company instead.
“Nvidia continues to engage with Indian firms on potential AI investments and collaborations,” the minister added.
Special traffic arrangements will be in place today from 4 pm to 10 pm due to events linked to the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Amid much speculation over Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' participation in the AI Impact Summit 2026, a spokesperson for the Gates Foundation confirmed to Mint that the billionaire will deliver his keynote address as scheduled on 19 February at 11.50 am at Bharat Mandapam.
Notably, the tech leader's name had briefly disappeared from the participants’ list on the official website, sparking discussions over his attendance.
An unprecedented security grid has been arranged in Delhi amid the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.
The high-tech arrangements include over 4,000 AI-enabled cameras and deployment of more than 15,000 security personnel, with surveillance focused on preventing disruptions.
The event is expecting attendance from high profile world leaders, tech executives and delegates from around 45 countries, including Bill Gates.
