AI Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Sam Altman, Bill Gates to speak today at Bharat Mandapam

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Today is Day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit, and this is one of the most significant days of the six-day festival on artificial intelligence in the national capital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak at the opening ceremony of India AI Impact Summit on 19 February, Thursday. Apart from PM Modi, key business and tech leaders like Mukesh Ambani, Sam Altman, and Bill Gates will also address keynote sessions. French President Emmanuel Macron will also address the Delhi AI Summit today.
The event, touted as the first ever edition in the ‘Global South’, is expected to bring together heads of state, senior ministers, global technology executives, researchers, startup founders.
More than 700 sessions are planned across the summit’s duration, spanning themes such as AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection, sovereign AI capabilities and the future of work.
All events from the summit will be broadcast live on the official IndiaAI YouTube channel here — https://youtube.com/@indiaai
The live telecast will cover keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, CEO sessions, thematic discussions and Expo walkthroughs.
Galgotias University has apologised “profusely” amid the controversy surrounding the display of a Chinese-made RoboDog at its stall during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
The Greater Noida-based university clarified that its representative, Professor Neha Singh, who introduced the robotic dog as ‘Orion’, was “ill-informed” about the technical origins of the product. It stated that she was not authorised to speak to the press and, in her “enthusiasm of being on camera”, provided factually incorrect information.
The university expressed regret for the confusion caused at the summit.
US chip behemoth Nvidia -- the world's most valuable company -- said it was teaming up with Indian cloud computing providers to provide advanced processors for data centres that can train and run AI systems.
Heavy restrictions have been put in place for the AI Summit today from 07:30–10:00 AM & 05:00–09:00 PM by the Delhi Traffic Police.
ROADS LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED:
Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithviraj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover & Dr. Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk), Bhairon Marg, Shanti Path (between R/A Satya Marg & R/A Kautilya Marg), Africa Avenue, Satya Marg (between R/A Yashwant Place & Shanti Path), Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Gurugram Road, Parade Road
SUGGESTED ALTERNATE ROUTES:
San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Barapullah Road, Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Feroz Shah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, K. Kamraj Marg, South Avenue Road, Vandematram Marg, NH-48, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, UER-II, NH-48 Service Road.
Google, Nvidia and other US tech titans have unveiled new deals, investments and infrastructure for India already at the summit.
Dozens of prominent leaders, CEOs and businesspersons will address the AI impact summit today. Some of them include PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak at the opening ceremony of India AI Impact Summit on 19 February, Thursday. He will speak at 10:25 am.
