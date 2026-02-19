AI Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Sam Altman, Bill Gates to speak today at Bharat Mandapam

Delhi AI Summit 2026 LIVE: Today is Day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit, and this is one of the most significant days of the six-day festival on artificial intelligence in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak at the opening ceremony of India AI Impact Summit on 19 February, Thursday. Apart from PM Modi, key business and tech leaders like Mukesh Ambani, Sam Altman, and Bill Gates will also address keynote sessions. French President Emmanuel Macron will also address the Delhi AI Summit today.

The event, touted as the first ever edition in the ‘Global South’, is expected to bring together heads of state, senior ministers, global technology executives, researchers, startup founders.

Where to watch the AI Impact Summit LIVE?

More than 700 sessions are planned across the summit’s duration, spanning themes such as AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection, sovereign AI capabilities and the future of work.

All events from the summit will be broadcast live on the official IndiaAI YouTube channel here — https://youtube.com/@indiaai

The live telecast will cover keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, CEO sessions, thematic discussions and Expo walkthroughs.

Track for LIVE updates on the AI Impact Summit today