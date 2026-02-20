AI Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Leaders to issue joint declaration; Sundar Pichai, Vijay Shekhar Sharma among speakers

AI Summit 2026 LIVE: The AI Impact Summit 2026 that is being hosted at the Bharat Mandapam has entered its fifth and penultimate day today, 20 February. This is also the last day where speakers from different companies, countries and organisations will deliver addresses and engage in fireside chats.

Dozens of world leaders and ministers are expected to deliver on Friday a shared view of how to handle artificial intelligence, wrapping up the five-day summit focussed on AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is the first of its kind being held in the Global South, and the fourth annual gathering to discuss the risks and opportunities posed by rapidly advancing computing power.

On Thursday, the India AI Summit 2026 saw a number of world leaders, CEOs and business leaders from across the globe come together to share their views on artificial intelligence and announce dozens of deals.

India expects more than $200 billion in investments over the next two years, and US tech titans unveiled new deals and infrastructure projects this week.

Where to watch the AI Impact Summit LIVE?

More than 700 sessions are planned across the summit’s duration, spanning themes such as AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection, sovereign AI capabilities and the future of work.

All events from the summit will be broadcast live on the official IndiaAI YouTube channel here — https://youtube.com/@indiaai

The live telecast will cover keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, CEO sessions, thematic discussions and Expo walkthroughs.

Track for LIVE updates on the AI Impact Summit today