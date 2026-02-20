AI Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Leaders to issue joint declaration; Sundar Pichai, Vijay Shekhar Sharma among speakers

AI Summit 2026 LIVE: The AI Impact Summit 2026 that is being hosted at the Bharat Mandapam has entered its fifth and penultimate day today, 20 February. This is also the last day where speakers from different companies, countries and organisations will deliver addresses and engage in fireside chats.
Dozens of world leaders and ministers are expected to deliver on Friday a shared view of how to handle artificial intelligence, wrapping up the five-day summit focussed on AI.
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is the first of its kind being held in the Global South, and the fourth annual gathering to discuss the risks and opportunities posed by rapidly advancing computing power.
On Thursday, the India AI Summit 2026 saw a number of world leaders, CEOs and business leaders from across the globe come together to share their views on artificial intelligence and announce dozens of deals.
India expects more than $200 billion in investments over the next two years, and US tech titans unveiled new deals and infrastructure projects this week.
“First key takeaway is that we have seen the global participation. The global participation shows how much other countries think that India is capable of doing, and that is first learning. Second, we have seen many startups showcasing their models and AI applications. Many of them have superior parameters or outcomes on different scales when they compare their solutions, AI applications, with already established AI applications. So that is again a very good thing. And this has been done in a very short period of time. Under the India AI mission, we are providing compute, data sets...I am confident that very soon you will see India taking the lead in this AI application journey,” says Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, MeitY.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday praised the MANAV vision, stating it sets humanity's direction towards a fool-proof future.
India's AI vision, MANAV, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, emphasised a human-centric approach to artificial intelligence.
The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is a landmark global event held from 16 to 21 February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It is the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, following previous summits in the UK (2023), South Korea (2024), and France (2025).
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has drawn global attention, with leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia announcing significant investments in India's AI ecosystem.
The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, shone brightly to celebrate India's hosting of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, showcasing the growing India-UAE ties in technology and innovation.
Sharing the video of Dubai's Burj Khalifa on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said, “The world's tallest building celebrates India AI Impact Summit2026! The iconic Burj Khalifa shines bright for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. A powerful symbol of the growing India-UAE partnership in tech, innovation & AI.”
French President Emmanuel Macron posed a video on X, captioning it “Thank you India”.
Watch the video here
The national capital witnessed a significant gathering of global leaders, policymakers and technology experts at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where discussions centred on shaping Artificial Intelligence to benefit humanity while strengthening international partnerships.
At a panel discussion organised by the RUSSOFT Association and Akis Tech, President of RUSSOFT Association, Valentin Makarov, underlined the long-standing ties between India and Russia and the scope for deeper collaboration in emerging technologies.
Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg will travel to India from February 20-21, where he will join the US delegation to the India AI Impact Summit led by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director, Michael Kratsios, says US State Department.
Indian ministers including Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitin Prasada, Jayant Chaudhary, Revanth Reddy, and others will speak today at the AI Impact Summit
OpenAI's Sam Altman has clarified what happened alongside Dario Amodei, the chief executive of rival AI firm Anthropic.
"I was sort of confused and didn't know what I was supposed to do," Altman told PTI on Thursday, describing the moment when the two AI leaders were standing next to each other but did not hold hands for the picture. Read more
On Day 4 of the summit, a brief but noticeable moment sparked widespread chatter online, after the CEOs of rival artificial intelligence companies OpenAI and Anthropic avoided holding hands during a group photo-op.
The moment, caught on camera during a high-profile appearance alongside Narendra Modi, has since gone viral, with social media users describing it as everything from “awkward” to a symbol of an ongoing “AI cold war”. Read more
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a light hearted remarks on Delhi's traffic congestion as he apologised for the delay in the joint session with UK Deputy PM David Lammy at the British High Commission here.
"Sorry, we're a few minutes late, that's entirely my fault. AI can do many things, as we've heard this week, but it can't yet fix Delhi's traffic. So, work to do," he said.
On Day 5 of the India AI Impact Summit, key business leaders including Google's Sundar Pichai, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Zepto's Aadit Palicha, Infosys' Nandan Nilekani and Salil Parekh, TCS' K Krithivasan and others.
Dozens of world leaders and ministers are expected to deliver on Friday a shared view of how to handle artificial intelligence, wrapping up a five-day summit focused on the technology.
