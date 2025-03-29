Technology
AI tool of the week | Creating executive-ready presentations with Gamma
Summary
- Scrambling to put together a presentation? With Gamma.app, you can transform your raw presentation notes into visually appealing slides, all the while collaborating with your teammates without having to go through the usual back-and-forth.
You’ve just wrapped up your yearly strategy—clear goals, a bold vision, and you're genuinely proud of the work. But now you’re under pressure to deliver a sharp, engaging, and powerful presentation for the leadership team. Sounds familiar?
