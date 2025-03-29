AI tool of the week | Creating executive-ready presentations with Gamma

You’ve just wrapped up your yearly strategy—clear goals, a bold vision, and you're genuinely proud of the work. But now you’re under pressure to deliver a sharp, engaging, and powerful presentation for the leadership team. Sounds familiar?

With time running out and the stakes high, the task of designing slides that do justice to your thinking feels overwhelming. A generative AI tool like Gamma.app eases that burden by converting your raw insights into well-structured and visually polished presentations.

Gamma.app can help you:

Transform inputs into structured slides: Just paste your notes, import a document, or describe the topic—Gamma does the rest.

Just paste your notes, import a document, or describe the topic—Gamma does the rest. Brand your deck: Apply your company’s theme or create one from scratch—logo, fonts, and colors included.

Apply your company’s theme or create one from scratch—logo, fonts, and colors included. Visualize insights: Auto-generate or search images, and insert charts or tables to reinforce your message.

Example:

A product management leader is preparing for a quarterly roadmap review has a lot to juggle—clarifying messaging for different audiences, coordinating inputs, and staying aligned with the overall narrative. Instead of building from scratch, She drops the raw notes with slide contents into Gamma.app and follows these steps:

Selects ‘Create new AI’ on the dashboard. Chooses 'Paste content' to input the notes. Sets the number of slides and chooses her preferred text density. Applies the product team’s branded theme with logos and colors. Lets Gamma generate the presentation outline. Reviews the draft, makes edits, and inserts visuals and charts. Shares the link with the engineering lead for real-time feedback. The result: A polished, on-brand presentation is ready.

What makes Gamma.app special?

Speed + Structure: AI handles layout, formatting, and flow instantly. Get a draft presentation within minutes of inputting your content. Minimal inputs, polished output: No need for perfect prompts—just drop in your notes or documents and Gamma does the heavy lifting.

Built-in collaboration and feedback tools: Work seamlessly with teammates and stakeholders directly in the platform—no endless back-and-forths over email.

