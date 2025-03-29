Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / AI tool of the week | Creating executive-ready presentations with Gamma

AI tool of the week | Creating executive-ready presentations with Gamma

Jaspreet Bindra ,Anuj Magazine

  • Scrambling to put together a presentation? With Gamma.app, you can transform your raw presentation notes into visually appealing slides, all the while collaborating with your teammates without having to go through the usual back-and-forth.

A GenAI tool, Gamma.app can converting your raw insights into well-structured and visually polished presentations. (Pixabay)
Gift this article

You’ve just wrapped up your yearly strategy—clear goals, a bold vision, and you're genuinely proud of the work. But now you’re under pressure to deliver a sharp, engaging, and powerful presentation for the leadership team. Sounds familiar?

You’ve just wrapped up your yearly strategy—clear goals, a bold vision, and you're genuinely proud of the work. But now you’re under pressure to deliver a sharp, engaging, and powerful presentation for the leadership team. Sounds familiar?

With time running out and the stakes high, the task of designing slides that do justice to your thinking feels overwhelming. A generative AI tool like Gamma.app eases that burden by converting your raw insights into well-structured and visually polished presentations.

With time running out and the stakes high, the task of designing slides that do justice to your thinking feels overwhelming. A generative AI tool like Gamma.app eases that burden by converting your raw insights into well-structured and visually polished presentations.

Gamma.app can help you:

  • Transform inputs into structured slides: Just paste your notes, import a document, or describe the topic—Gamma does the rest.
  • Brand your deck: Apply your company’s theme or create one from scratch—logo, fonts, and colors included.
  • Visualize insights: Auto-generate or search images, and insert charts or tables to reinforce your message.

Example:

A product management leader is preparing for a quarterly roadmap review has a lot to juggle—clarifying messaging for different audiences, coordinating inputs, and staying aligned with the overall narrative. Instead of building from scratch, She drops the raw notes with slide contents into Gamma.app and follows these steps:

  1. Selects ‘Create new AI’ on the dashboard.
  2. Chooses 'Paste content' to input the notes.
  3. Sets the number of slides and chooses her preferred text density.
  4. Applies the product team’s branded theme with logos and colors.
  5. Lets Gamma generate the presentation outline.
  6. Reviews the draft, makes edits, and inserts visuals and charts.
  7. Shares the link with the engineering lead for real-time feedback. The result: A polished, on-brand presentation is ready.

What makes Gamma.app special?

  1. Speed + Structure: AI handles layout, formatting, and flow instantly. Get a draft presentation within minutes of inputting your content.
  2. Minimal inputs, polished output: No need for perfect prompts—just drop in your notes or documents and Gamma does the heavy lifting.

Built-in collaboration and feedback tools: Work seamlessly with teammates and stakeholders directly in the platform—no endless back-and-forths over email.

Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is also a co-founder.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.