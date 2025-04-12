AI tool of the week | How to identify if an image is generated by ChatGPT

Step 1: Visit C2PA verification website e.g. https://contentcredentials.org/verify Step 2: Upload any file generated by ChatGPT 4o Image generator Step 3: Analyze metadata e.g. go to bottom-right and see 'App or device used', 'Ingredients'- it should have OpenAI and/or ChatGPT references.

Challenges and Limitations:

While C2PA metadata is a promising first-level check to identify AI-generated images, it is not foolproof. One key limitation is that metadata can be stripped from an image when it is processed, such as when taking a screenshot or using certain image editing tools. In these cases, the C2PA data may no longer be present, making it impossible to verify the image’s origin. Therefore, while useful, this method should not be solely relied upon for critical verifications.