AI tool of the week | Using voice AI to speed up initial job screening

Sorting through hundreds or thousands of resumes and conducting early-stage interviews is challenging and time-consuming. It leads to delays in the hiring process and inconsistent candidate experiences.

For example, say a tech company hiring for a software engineer role receives more than 500 applications. A recruiter spends hours manually reviewing the resumes and conducting screening calls, only to realize that many candidates lack key skills. This inefficient process delays hiring and increases costs. Additionally, traditional screening methods can introduce unconscious bias—such as favouring candidates from certain universities or backgrounds—reducing diversity and fairness in hiring.

A voice AI tool like Smallest.ai can streamline the initial screening process by conducting automated, unbiased interviews, quickly assessing candidate responses, and filtering top talent based on predefined criteria.

How to access:

How to access? Visit Smallest.ai and click on the ‘Atoms’ menu. (Atoms is a voice AI agent platform that automates repetitive workflows and also enables users to build and deploy AI agents.)

How does Smallest.ai help?

Lightning-Fast Response: Smallest.ai's proprietary Lightning Text-to-Speech (TTS) model generates ultra-realistic audio at superfast speeds

Smallest.ai's proprietary Lightning Text-to-Speech (TTS) model generates ultra-realistic audio at superfast speeds Exceptional Voice Quality: Smallest.ai has achieved an impressive Mean Opinion Score (MOS) of 4.14, surpassing competitors like ElevenLabs. MOS is a widely used metric to evaluate the quality of synthetic speech.

Smallest.ai has achieved an impressive Mean Opinion Score (MOS) of 4.14, surpassing competitors like ElevenLabs. MOS is a widely used metric to evaluate the quality of synthetic speech. Efficient Voice Cloning: Smallest.ai can clone and replicate authentic human voices using only 5 seconds of audio input, significantly faster and more efficient than ElevenLabs' requirement of 30 seconds. This enhances personalized candidate engagement during initial screening.

Optimizing Recruitment at Scale with Smallest.ai

By creating a Voice AI agent using Smallest.ai, recruiters can leverage automated AI voice interviews:

Login: Access https://atoms.smallest.ai/ and enter your credentials. Create Agent: Click on 'Create Agent'. Select 'Create from Scratch'. Configure Agent: Call Logs: Enable to track interactions. Assistant Name: Assign a relevant name. Description: Briefly describe the agent's purpose. Phone Number: Set for inbound and outbound calls. LLM Configuration: LLM Model: Choose the desired AI model. Language: Set to English. Language Switching: Enable if multilingual support is needed. Synthesizer Configuration: Speed: Adjust to a medium pace. Voice: Select between 'Chetan' or 'Lightning'. Knowledge Base Configuration: Global Knowledge Base: Select an appropriate knowledge base for decision-making. Design Workflow: Node 1: Greeting and interest Confirmation. Node 2: Collect candidate Information (e.g., experience, location, current salary). Node 3: Provide company Information. Node 4: Schedule a Follow-up if needed. Node 5: Handle disinterest and gather feedback. Node 6: Thank candidate & end Call.

Connect these nodes logically to automate the initial screening process effectively.

What makes this approach effective?

Accelerates hiring process: Automates initial candidate interactions, significantly reducing the turnaround time from initial contact to the interview stage. Eliminates human bias: Consistent AI-driven interviews ensure fairness and uniform evaluation across all applicants. Improves candidate experience: Enables natural, real-time conversations, offering flexibility and enhancing the candidate's overall perception of the recruitment process.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is also a co-founder.