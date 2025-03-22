AI tool of the week | How product marketers can web scrape using Google Gemini

Product marketers rely on up-to-date insights to refine messaging, track competitors, and understand customer sentiment. Traditionally, this involves manually visiting multiple websites, copying data into spreadsheets, and sifting through scattered information—an exhausting and inefficient process. This manual effort is prone to errors, lacks scalability, and delays decision-making. This is where web scraping can help.

Web scraping is the automated process of extracting data from websites and structuring it in a useful format. However, traditional web scraping tools like BeautifulSoup and Scrapy often require coding knowledge or complex setups, making them inaccessible to many marketers.

Google Gemini makes this process effortless, allowing product marketers to extract structured data from any webpage—including dynamic content like scrolling reviews—without writing a single line of code.

How to access

Access Google Gemini via https://aistudio.google.com/apikey

Google Gemini can help you:

Monitor Competitors: Extract pricing, features, and reviews from competitor sites.

Extract pricing, features, and reviews from competitor sites. Understand Customers: Collect product reviews and social media discussions for sentiment analysis.

Collect product reviews and social media discussions for sentiment analysis. Track Market Trends: Gather industry reports and real-time insights from multiple sources.

Scraping customer feedback for product positioning

Say a product marketer at a SaaS company wants to analyse customer reviews from a competitor’s pricing page to understand pain points and positioning opportunities. Here's how they can do it with Google Gemini:

Open Google AI Studio and log in. Go to Stream Realtime option in the left panel. Select Enable Screen Sharing to allow Gemini to read visible data. Navigate to the review section in the competitor’s website. Use Voice Command: “Extract all visible customer reviews into a structured format." Scroll and Capture: Gemini automatically extracts data as you browse, structuring it with reviewer name, date, rating, and full review text. Export and analyse: Use the cleaned data to analyse and identify gaps in the competitor’s offering.

What makes Google Gemini special?

No Coding Required: Unlike traditional web scrapers, Gemini works through natural language commands. Handles Dynamic Pages: Scrapes scrolling content without manual intervention. Structured Data Output: Provides organized, analysis-ready data for immediate insights.

Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is also a co-founder.