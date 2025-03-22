AI tool of the week | How product marketers can web scrape using Google Gemini
Summary
- Using Google Gemini, product marketers can extract structured data from any webpage—including dynamic content like scrolling reviews—without writing a single line of code.
Product marketers rely on up-to-date insights to refine messaging, track competitors, and understand customer sentiment. Traditionally, this involves manually visiting multiple websites, copying data into spreadsheets, and sifting through scattered information—an exhausting and inefficient process. This manual effort is prone to errors, lacks scalability, and delays decision-making. This is where web scraping can help.