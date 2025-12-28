Fractal Analytics Ltd is likely to begin the book-building process for its ₹4,900 crore market debut as early as next week, two people directly aware of the matter said.
AI unicorn Fractal said to begin book-building for ₹4,900 cr IPO next week
SummaryFollowing strong investor interest during recent roadshows, the TPG-backed firm plans to file updated draft papers by mid-January 2026.
