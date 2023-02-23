AI will amplify capabilities but low-skilled workers will lose jobs: Gupshup CEO
Gupshup CEO Beerud Sheth talks to Mint in an interview on a wide range of topics - from the impact that AI could have on our everyday lives to the firm’s IPO plans.
IPO is not a destination and I see it just as an intermediate milestone. It is not imminent but may be later this year or sometime next year, focus on building value, said Beerud Sheth, co-founder and chief executive officer at Gupshup.
