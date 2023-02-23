AI will amplify capabilities but low-skilled workers will lose jobs: Gupshup CEO

IPO is not a destination and I see it just as an intermediate milestone. It is not imminent but may be later this year or sometime next year, focus on building value, said Beerud Sheth, co-founder and chief executive officer at Gupshup.
Gupshup is a platform that offers Artificial Intelligence (AI) for conversational messaging services for all kinds of enterprises. The firm entered into the coveted $1 billion club in 2021 and has seen substantial growth over the years.
Sheth spoke to Mint in an interview on a wide range of topics - right from the impact AI could create in our everyday lives to the firm’s IPO plans, to M&A pipeline.
Chat GPT is the buzzword at this moment and we understand that Gupshup has come out with ChatGPT-like chatbots for enterprises. What makes the product unique?
A. Large Language Model (LLM) like GPT or GPT3 is not a truth model or a knowledge model. If you ask the model some information it doesn’t know, it will still make up an answer. That’s how Google got beaten up when they introduced Bard. You could ask how to make an omelette on semiconductors, it would still make up a response. It is because the way a language model works is that it is going to estimate the next word. It doesn’t know whether it is right or wrong. That’s why it's called a generative model.
Well, this kind of a model doesn’t work for enterprises. Business interactions tend to be goal oriented and they need to have knowledge, accuracy and truth. What we do at Gupshup is we take these language models which have the language capability to give the specific knowledge and information by training it. Those information are usually in the internal documents which companies don’t keep in the public domain. We take these data and combine them with the models to create something that’s both articulate and accurate.
While it is revolutionary to see the way Chat GPT-3 works, there is widespread criticism over the ‘bias’ the technology reflects. Experts say that it is extremely difficult to detect these biases when they are deeply buried in the Large Language Model. Isn’t that a huge drawback?