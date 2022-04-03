AI-based advanced analytics is making credit, debit cards smarter

Vibhore Goyal, founder and chief executive of OneBanc, explained that the problem with banking right now is that different systems like credit cards, pre-paid cards, etc., are not connected. According to him, when banks issue credit cards on fixed deposits (FDs), for instance, the system is manually programmed to disallow customers breaking the limit. “Those two systems are not talking to each other. It’s a manual process to settle bill from the FD to the credit card, even in case of any defaults," he said. “Our AI-powered systems enable this fragmented banking system to communicate in real-time," he added.