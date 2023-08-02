Airplane Engine Recall Might Raise Concerns over RTX’s Social Credentials
Summary
- RTX said last week that some of its airplane engines will require inspections, a move that could hurt RTX’s product quality and safety performance.
Around 1,200 airplane engines by Pratt & Whitney have been recalled due to contaminants found in the metals used to make them, which can cause cracks in critical parts. Parent company RTX said last week it recently discovered the contamination, requiring planes that use these engines—built between 2015 and 2021—to be inspected to check whether repairs are needed. The recall is a negative development for RTX’s social credentials associated with the quality and safety of its products.
