Airplane Engine Recall Might Raise Concerns over RTX’s Social Credentials

When it comes to disclosing information regarding the quality and safety of products, Figeac Aero, Electro Optic Systems and Avicopter are leaders in the aerospace-and-defense industry, according to the Dow Jones sustainability scores. All receiving a score of 79 in the category, these companies are 22 points above the global industry average. RTX doesn’t currently meet the data-reporting threshold to receive a Dow Jones sustainability score. Moreover, when it comes to addressing supply-chain management issues, based on what companies disclose, Airbus performs relatively well. With a score of 65, it places 15 points above the global aerospace-and-defense industry average. However, it is still 20 points below industry leader Korea Aerospace Industries, the scores show.