Airtel 5G services now available in Hissar, Rohtak

Bharti Airtel, telecom giant, has announced on Friday the launch of its 5G services in Hissar and Rohtak, expanding the reach of its 5G network in Haryana. To recall, Airtel's 5G services are already live in Gurugram and Panipat.
The company claims that Hissar and Rohtak get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus services in addition to Gurugram and Panipat. Airtel '5G Plus' services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.
Customers with 5G-enabled devices will experience the high-speed Airtel 5G network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread, as per Airtel.
Tarun Virmani, Chief Operating Officer - Haryana, Bharti Airtel says that customers in the two cities can experience ultra-fast networks and get speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.
Meanwhile, the telecom giant has also recently announced the launch of its 5G services in Indore. In a statement, the company said that customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able to access the Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.
According to Airtel, the 5G services are currently operational at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations. “The company will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time," said Airtel.
As per the company, Airtel 5G Plus service will boost the entire portfolio of services that the telco offers.
Sujay Chakrabarti, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh said, "Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."