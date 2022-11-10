Airtel launches 199 plan with 30 days validity: Details on calling, benefits

Airtel, a telecom giant, has rolled out its new prepaid plan at ₹199. The plan offers 30 days of validity with unlimited calling along with a total 3GB data limit. Airtel launched a plan worth ₹199 last year as well before the telco increased its prices of the plans. But the validity of the Airtel plan was 24 days at the price of ₹199.
Airtel, a telecom giant, has rolled out its new prepaid plan at ₹199. The plan offers 30 days of validity with unlimited calling along with a total 3GB data limit. Airtel launched a plan worth ₹199 last year as well before the telco increased its prices of the plans. But the validity of the Airtel plan was 24 days at the price of ₹199.
As per Telecom Talk, Airtel previously used to offer the ₹199 plan with 1GB daily till last year. Later the teco giant upgraded the plan and offered 1.5GB daily data to match its rivals’ plans. Now, Airtel has launched its ₹199 plan once again with longer validity but it has reduced the data limit.
As per Telecom Talk, Airtel previously used to offer the ₹199 plan with 1GB daily till last year. Later the teco giant upgraded the plan and offered 1.5GB daily data to match its rivals’ plans. Now, Airtel has launched its ₹199 plan once again with longer validity but it has reduced the data limit.
Airtel ₹199 plan: Details
Airtel ₹199 plan: Details
Airtel offers a total data with unlimited calling validity, 300 SMS for 30 days service validity. Moreover, the telecom giant has also provided additional benefits of the Airtel Thanks app and free Hello Tunes and Wynk Music.
Airtel offers a total data with unlimited calling validity, 300 SMS for 30 days service validity. Moreover, the telecom giant has also provided additional benefits of the Airtel Thanks app and free Hello Tunes and Wynk Music.
It is noteworthy that after the usage of 3G data and 300 SMS, the company will charge 50p per MB and ₹1 for local SMS and ₹1.5 STD per SMS. Additionally, customers can send only 100 SMS per day despite 300 SMS for 30 days.
It is noteworthy that after the usage of 3G data and 300 SMS, the company will charge 50p per MB and ₹1 for local SMS and ₹1.5 STD per SMS. Additionally, customers can send only 100 SMS per day despite 300 SMS for 30 days.
Meanwhile, to enjoy the world cup season, Airtel is offering multiple plans across price categories that come with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription on mobile. These include ₹181, ₹399, ₹499, ₹599, ₹839, ₹2,999 and ₹3,359 prepaid recharge plans. Here’s a look at each plan one-by-one
Meanwhile, to enjoy the world cup season, Airtel is offering multiple plans across price categories that come with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription on mobile. These include ₹181, ₹399, ₹499, ₹599, ₹839, ₹2,999 and ₹3,359 prepaid recharge plans. Here’s a look at each plan one-by-one
Airtel’s ₹181 prepaid plan comes with three months free mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. The plan has a validity of 30 days and offers 1GB mobile data per day. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth ₹149 comes free with the plan. It offers access to live sports, exclusive Hotstar specials and more.