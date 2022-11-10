Airtel launches 199 plan with 30 days validity: Details on calling, benefits

Airtel, a telecom giant, has rolled out its new prepaid plan at ₹199. The plan offers 30 days of validity with unlimited calling along with a total 3GB data limit. Airtel launched a plan worth ₹199 last year as well before the telco increased its prices of the plans. But the validity of the Airtel plan was 24 days at the price of ₹199.

