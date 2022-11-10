Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Airtel launches 199 plan with 30 days validity: Details on calling, benefits

2 min read . 11:38 AM ISTLivemint
  • Airtel offers a total data with unlimited calling validity, 300 SMS for 30 days service validity. Moreover, the telecom giant has also provided additional benefits of the Airtel Thanks app and free Hello Tunes and Wynk Music.

Airtel, a telecom giant, has rolled out its new prepaid plan at 199. The plan offers 30 days of validity with unlimited calling along with a total 3GB data limit. Airtel launched a plan worth 199 last year as well before the telco increased its prices of the plans. But the validity of the Airtel plan was 24 days at the price of 199.

As per Telecom Talk, Airtel previously used to offer the 199 plan with 1GB daily till last year. Later the teco giant upgraded the plan and offered 1.5GB daily data to match its rivals’ plans. Now, Airtel has launched its 199 plan once again with longer validity but it has reduced the data limit.

Airtel 199 plan: Details

Airtel offers a total data with unlimited calling validity, 300 SMS for 30 days service validity. Moreover, the telecom giant has also provided additional benefits of the Airtel Thanks app and free Hello Tunes and Wynk Music.

It is noteworthy that after the usage of 3G data and 300 SMS, the company will charge 50p per MB and 1 for local SMS and 1.5 STD per SMS. Additionally, customers can send only 100 SMS per day despite 300 SMS for 30 days.

Meanwhile, to enjoy the world cup season, Airtel is offering multiple plans across price categories that come with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription on mobile. These include 181, 399, 499, 599, 839, 2,999 and 3,359 prepaid recharge plans. Here’s a look at each plan one-by-one

Airtel 181 prepaid plan

Airtel’s 181 prepaid plan comes with three months free mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. The plan has a validity of 30 days and offers 1GB mobile data per day. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth 149 comes free with the plan. It offers access to live sports, exclusive Hotstar specials and more.

Airtel 399 prepaid plan

The Airtel 399 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. It offers Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. Additional benefits include unlimited calling data along with 2.5GB internet data per day. It also offers Hellotunes and Wynk Music for free.

