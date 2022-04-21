Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Airtel revises Amazon Prime membership validity for postpaid users. Details

An employee exits a Bharti Airtel Ltd. store in Mumbai, India. File photo
1 min read . 05:23 PM IST Livemint

  • The Airtel-Amazon Prime plan will not change for those who had joined it before April 1

Airtel has revised the Amazon Prime subscription benefit for its postpaid users. The Airtel-Amazon Prime membership bundled pack validity has been reduced to six months from the earlier 12 months. Airtel Amazon Prime membership postpaid plan starts at 399 but the effective change starts from the 499 plan.

There are other Airtel postpaid plans such as 999, 1,199 and 1,599 having Amazon Prime benefits along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS each day. Earlier, all these four postpaid plans come with one year of Amazon Prime membership. Airtel has abruptly revised the plans without announcing the reason.

The Airtel Amazon Prime postpaid plans will not change for those who had joined it before April 1. The renewed validity starts from the first day of April which means that subscribers who have joined after this date will only get six months of Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon Prime membership fee has gone up as well. All the packs, including monthly to yearly, have been revised to almost 50 per cent. Earlier, the annual membership cost was 999 which has gone up to 1,499.