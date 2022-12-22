Airtel rolls out Disney+ Hotstar subscription with its two more plans: Details

Airtel, a telecom giant, has introduced Disney+ Hotstar subscription with its two plans. The company has discontinued the Disney+ Hotstar subscription earlier this year and now brought back the same benefits with its plans.
According to the company, Airtel had discontinued Disney+ Hotstar subscription from some of its plans and restricted the subscription to only plans worth ₹3359 and ₹499. However, the telecom giant is now including the Disney+ Hotstar subscription along with some of the plans. Here are some of the plans that come with the mentioned subscription.
Airtel ₹399
Airtel customers can avail the Disney+ Hotstar subscription with this plan for free on their mobile only. This plan offers OTT benefits for three months and daily data benefits of 2.5GB with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Moreover, customers can also get an inclusive Airtel Thanks benefits like Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes, ₹100 cashback on FASTag and Apollo 24/7 Circle.
Airtel ₹839
Airtel customers can avail the Disney+ Hotstar subscription with this plan for free on their mobile only. This plan offers OTT benefits for three months and daily data benefits of 2GB with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. Moreover, customers can also get an inclusive RewardsMini subscription, Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes and Apollo 24/7 Circle.
Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel, announced the launch of high-speed 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat. In addition, the company also announced the launch of 5G services in Manipur's capital Imphal.
In a statement announcing the launch of 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, the company stated that the services are currently available at key locations in both cities, including SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, and Bapunagar in Ahmedabad, and Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, Pethapur,
Airtel said that it will gradually make its services available throughout the entire city.
"Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out," the telco said.