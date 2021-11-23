Airtel vs Vodafone Idea vs Jio pre-paid plans comparison. See price, validity

End of the day customer has to pay. Telecom operators have decided to increase the pre-paid tariff plans to generate more revenue. Airtel announced it on November 22 and Vodafone Idea did the same today. Airtel’s new plan will be applicable starting November 26 whereas the Vodafone Idea revised tariff plans start from November 25. Telecom operators have been facing financial crunch already and with the AGR dues already on their head they have started passing the burden to the end subscribers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}