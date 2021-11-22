Airtel's new 2GB/per day pre-paid plan vs Jio plan: Price, features, and other details

Airtel has revised its prepaid plans with a minimum hike of nearly 25 per cent to generate more revenue to roll out 5G services in India. Starting November 26, you will have to pay extras on your prepaid recharges to use Airtel’s services. “Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at ₹200 and ultimately at ₹300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model," said Airtel.

The service provider further said, “We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India."

Its immediate competitor, Jio, offers similar features in the prepaid plans but at low rates currently. We will compare the plans of Airtel and Jio to help you save the money.

Airtel vs Jio Prepaid Plans:

As per the latest announced tariff plans of Airtel, the existing pack of ₹298 with 2GB data per day will now cost you ₹359 with 28 days of validity starting November 26 whereas the Jio offers the same pack at ₹249 for 2GB data per day for 28 days period.

Similarly, the current ₹399 pack with 56 days validity will now become of ₹479 having 1.5GB data/day whereas the Jio currently offers the 56 days pack at ₹444 along with 2GB data/day.

The 449 pack for Airtel will now cost you ₹549 bundled with 2GB data per day for 56 days period. Jio has ₹599 plan but for 84 days and 2GB data per day.

The ₹698 pack of Airtel prepaid which offers 2GB data for 84 days will now cost you ₹839 while the ₹888 pack of Jio offers 2GB data for 84 days as well but it comes with additional 5GB data for the usage.

The 1GB data/day pack of Airtel will now cost ₹265 for 28 days from the current ₹219. The Jio offers the same package at ₹149 but for 24 days only.

The popular pack of 1.5GB data per day for 28 days will now be available at ₹299 instead of ₹249 on Airtel. The same data pack is sold for ₹199 on Jio network for 28 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.