AI’s power rush lifts smaller, pricier equipment makers
Jinjoo Lee , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 05 Nov 2025, 08:52 pm IST
Summary
Makers of small turbines and fuel cells are seeing surging investor interest.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tech companies working on artificial intelligence are in a rush to get electricity. That is creating a new windfall for manufacturers of smaller, pricier power equipment that is readily available.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story