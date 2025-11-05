AI’s power rush lifts smaller, pricier equipment makers

This type of smaller equipment is a pricey way to get power compared to large-scale, combined-cycle natural-gas turbines, such as the ones that GE Vernova produces. They also tend to be more emissions heavy, with the exception of fuel cells. But their modular nature means they become cost competitive if they are used off-grid for data centers that need power up nearly 100% of the time. When a data center uses one 500 megawatt turbine, for example, it needs another huge 500 MW turbine to ensure there is backup. By contrast, a data center using a hundred 5 MW turbines needs to purchase only a few extra smaller turbines as backup units.