Business News/ Technology / Alibaba Introduces AI Model to Public

Alibaba Introduces AI Model to Public

1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:21 PM IST Sherry Qin ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )

Alibaba has launched its artificial-intelligence model, making it the latest Chinese company to tap the country’s fast-growing AI market.

FILE PHOTO: Shopping trolley is seen in front of Alibaba logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Alibaba Group has launched its artificial-intelligence model, Tongyi Qianwen, to the public, making it the latest Chinese company to tap the country’s fast-growing AI market.

Chinese tech giants have been racing to launch generative AI models to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Late last month, Baidu and SenseTime rolled out their own versions of ChatGPT-like AI language models, dubbed Ernie Bot and SenseChat, respectively.

The Alibaba Cloud Intelligence division announced the launch in a post on social-media platform WeChat on Wednesday. It also said that it will work with organizations including Oppo, Taobao, DingTalk and Zhejiang University to train and develop their own AI large-language models based on Tongyi Qianwen.

The rollout comes as Alibaba prepares to list its cloud-intelligence arm as part of its corporate restructuring.

Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares are last down 0.4% at HK$85.95.

Write to Sherry Qin at sherry.qin@wsj.com

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 04:21 PM IST
