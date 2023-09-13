Alibaba Introduces AI Model to Public
Alibaba Group has launched its artificial-intelligence model, Tongyi Qianwen, to the public, making it the latest Chinese company to tap the country’s fast-growing AI market.
Alibaba Group has launched its artificial-intelligence model, Tongyi Qianwen, to the public, making it the latest Chinese company to tap the country’s fast-growing AI market.
Chinese tech giants have been racing to launch generative AI models to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Late last month, Baidu and SenseTime rolled out their own versions of ChatGPT-like AI language models, dubbed Ernie Bot and SenseChat, respectively.
The Alibaba Cloud Intelligence division announced the launch in a post on social-media platform WeChat on Wednesday. It also said that it will work with organizations including Oppo, Taobao, DingTalk and Zhejiang University to train and develop their own AI large-language models based on Tongyi Qianwen.
The rollout comes as Alibaba prepares to list its cloud-intelligence arm as part of its corporate restructuring.
Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares are last down 0.4% at HK$85.95.
