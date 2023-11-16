Alibaba Scraps Cloud Unit Spinoff, Citing Washington’s Chip Curbs
SINGAPORE—Washington’s latest curbs on the export of high-performance chips to China are beginning to bite.
Alibaba on Thursday said it had scrapped its plan to spin off and list its cloud-computing division, citing the impact of the export controls that took effect late last month. The restrictions “may materially and adversely affect" the cloud business’s ability to offer products and services and to perform under existing contracts, Alibaba said, adding that it would focus on the division’s growth.
The e-commerce and cloud service giant originally planned to hive off the business and target a listing by May 2024. That was part of a historic restructuring plan that would break the behemoth into six main business groups.
Alibaba also Thursday said it has put on hold the initial public offering plan of its grocery arm Freshippo, blaming weak market conditions.
Falling stock prices, China’s sputtering economic recovery and geopolitical tensions have largely turned away foreign investors from Chinese IPOs. New listings in Hong Kong, where many Chinese companies come to list, raised just about $4.6 billion this year, down 58% from the same period last year and far below 2021 levels, according to Dealogic.
Alibaba’s American depositary receipts fell nearly 9% in early trading Thursday.
The Biden administration has tightened restrictions on China’s ability to buy advanced semiconductors, especially artificial-intelligence chips, making it tougher for U.S. companies to sell existing products in China. The move was made to close perceived loopholes in export controls announced a year ago.
The U.S. is clamping down over concerns about the use of advanced chips in cyberwarfare, espionage and the country’s military development, but such chips are also crucial for training AI models and operating data centers.
Tencent Holdings, the Chinese social-media and videogame giant, said Wednesday that the U.S. chip curbs would affect its business leasing AI chips through cloud services, though would be less damaging for its Al model development in the near term.
Tencent had stockpiled chips including Nvidia’s H800—developed especially for the Chinese market after last year’s export curbs—and is attempting to use its inventory more efficiently, while also seeking Chinese-made AI training chips, said President Martin Lau.
Alibaba Cloud is Asia’s biggest public cloud-service provider, according to market intelligence firm IDC, competing with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Within Alibaba, the cloud division is the second-largest business by revenue after its domestic e-commerce entity, accounting for 12.3% in the July-September quarter.
Alibaba has bet heavily on generative AI, joining a fierce rivalry with OpenAI as well as domestic peers including Baidu and Tencent. It embeds its AI model within its cloud service and leases AI capabilities to cloud customers. Last month, it upgraded its large language model, Tongyi Qianwen, and Chairman Joe Tsai said that its cloud business has served half of China’s AI model companies.
U.S. sanctions are spurring Chinese tech companies to accelerate research to develop cutting-edge AI without relying on the latest American chips. That includes studying techniques that could allow them to achieve state-of-the-art AI performance with fewer or less powerful chips.
Beyond the impact on the cloud, the U.S. chip restrictions may also affect Alibaba’s businesses more generally by limiting its ability to upgrade technologies, the company said Thursday.
The gloomy picture came as Alibaba reported that revenue in the July-September quarter rose 8.5% from a year earlier to $30.8 billion. It also swung to a profit of $3.8 billion in the quarter, and said it would pay its first-ever dividends to shareholders.
Some other parts of Alibaba’s overhaul remain on track. Alibaba’s international commerce business, including e-commerce platforms AliExpress and Lazada, is set to raise money from external investors, the company said. That group’s revenue jumped 53% in the quarter.
Dave Sebastian contributed to this article.
