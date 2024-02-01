Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai confirms subscription model for Google's Next-Gen AI, Bard Advance
Alphabet has confirmed subscription plans for its upcoming chatbot, Bard Advance, powered by the Gemini Ultra architecture.
In a significant move that could reshape the landscape of conversational AI, Alphabet, Google's parent company, has officially confirmed the introduction of subscription plans for its upcoming advanced chatbot, Bard Advance. The announcement was made during the fourth-quarter earnings call, where Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shed light on the company's strategy to capitalize on the growing demand for premium AI services, reported Android Authority.