The Quantum Valley bet: Inside Amaravati’s race against FOMO

And yet, this bet seems more challenging—quantum computing today is expensive, fragile and still largely experimental. Current machines aren’t error-free. Powerful, reliable systems capable of transforming industries are still years away. But several governments are racing to build capability. Fear of missing out (Fomo), an anxiety common in the world of venture funding and stock market investing, appears to have taken hold—they are wary that missing the early window could leave them dependent on foreign systems. That has triggered a global race for quantum talent, infrastructure and capability.