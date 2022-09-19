Amazfit GTS 4 launched in India: Check price, specs and more

A standout feature of this smartwatch is the built-in dual band circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology which can be used for real-time GPS tracking. The Amazfit GTS 4, along with the GTR 4, which was launched globally on September 1.
Amazfit GTS 4 launched in India on Sep 19, 2022. This is the third GT 4 series smartwatch to arrive in the country. The company previously released the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini and GTR 4 smartwatches in India. At a price over ₹15,000, the Amazfit GTS 4 is placed in the premium smartwatch segment in India.
Amazfit GTS 4: Price in India
The Amazfit GTS 4 can currently be pre-ordered from the Amazfit India website and Amazon for ₹16,999. This will go on sale for the first time starting from September 22. It is offered in Misty White, Infinite Black and Rosebud Pink colours.
Amazfit GTS 4: Specifications & features
The Amazfit GTS 4 is a premium smartwatch which sports a 1.75-inch HD AMOLED display with over 150 watch faces and matching always-on displays. It has a lightweight aluminium alloy middle frame with a navigation crown on the right side.
This smartwatch can be used for real-time navigation because of its built-in dual band circularly polarised GPS antenna technology and support for six satellite positioning systems. It also includes over 150 sports modes. The smartwatch is programmed to automatically recognise 15 strength training exercises and eight sports modes.
Interestingly, the smartwatch from Amazfit is equipped with an all-new 4.1 PPG biometric optical sensor. This sensor offers its users 24/7 heart rate tracking, blood oxygen and stress monitoring, and sleep quality tracking. The Amazfit GTS 4 can also be used to test the four health metrics with a single tap.
The watch runs on Zepp OS 2.0 with a rich ecosystem of mini apps, including GoPro and Home Connect. It also features a built-in speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calling support.