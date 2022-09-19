Amazfit GTS 4 launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Amazfit GTS 4 launched in India on Sep 19, 2022. This is the third GT 4 series smartwatch to arrive in the country. The company previously released the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini and GTR 4 smartwatches in India. At a price over ₹15,000, the Amazfit GTS 4 is placed in the premium smartwatch segment in India.

