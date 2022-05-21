Amazfit has launched the new GTR 2 which comes with extensive health and fitness features along with HD AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling at ₹11,999. The open sale will start on May 23 in Black and Grey colours exclusively available on Flipkart and Amazfit's official website. The brand has also announced a special launch price of ₹10,999 which is only valid for the first sale day which is May 23.

Available with stainless steel or black aluminium alloy case, the new Amazfit GTR 2 has a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display which is a fully rotatable screen. The watch display is made from 3D Corning Gorilla glass with optical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) and anti-fingerprint coatings, which makes it resistant to scratches. It comes with more than 50 watch faces the always-on display. You can customize the Quick Access App too, then swipe left or right to access your favourite apps and health and fitness tracking features.

The new Amazfit GTR 2 offers heart rate monitoring. Equipped with the BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor, which tracks your heart rate 24/7, it monitors your resting heart rate and heart rate zones and provides you with abnormal heart rate warnings. The BioTracker 2 PPG also supports OxygenBeats to measure blood-oxygen saturation.

The smartwatch also monitors sleep and sleeping patterns including the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep stage, and even daytime naps. The GT 2 series smartwatches also support stress monitoring.

This smartwatch features the PAI Health Assessment System that turns your heart rate data, tracked activities and other health data into a simplified PAI score to understand your physical well-being. PAI stands for Personal Activity Intelligence, and your PAI score is based on your profile, so it’s personalized for you.

The new Amazfit GTR 2 includes 90+ built-in sports modes. The smartwatch is waterproof to 5 ATMs. The new GTR 2 has about 3GB of local music storage. When you take your watch off a wear detection function will lock the watch to protect your privacy.

The new Amazfit GTR 2 comes equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calls and Alexa Voice assistant.