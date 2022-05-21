Amazfit launches new smartwatch GTR 2 with AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling

Amazfit has launched the new GTR 2 which comes with extensive health and fitness features along with HD AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling at ₹11,999. The open sale will start on May 23 in Black and Grey colours exclusively available on Flipkart and Amazfit's official website. The brand has also announced a special launch price of ₹10,999 which is only valid for the first sale day which is May 23.

