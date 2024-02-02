Amazon and Meta—Nothing Artificial About These Results

The irony of Apple’s post-market reaction is that the iPhone maker came into the latest earnings season with the lowest expectations of the bunch. Its shares were up 28% over the last 12 months—less than half the gains logged by fellow $3 trillion behemoth Microsoft and the only one of the five to actually lag the Nasdaq in that time. But Apple is also the only one of the five that derives most of its revenue from the highly cyclical hardware market. It has also notably sat out of the race over generative AI technology. The biggest new thing the company has going lately is a $3,500 augmented reality headset called the Vision Pro that goes on sale Friday. It has generated lots of press but limited developer support.