Amazon India announced the “Smart Choice Laptops" store, a unique platform that aims to simplify the shopping experience for those looking for a laptop. With this new customer initiative, Amazon.in aims to help customers make an informed and educated decisions while purchasing a laptop.

Under the new initiative, laptops are conveniently categorized basis various parameters such as basic laptop, laptops for school, laptops for office use, multi-tasking laptops / for college use, laptops for coding, entry-level gaming laptops and high-performance gaming laptop. The selection is based on the identification made by the respective brands and technology partner, thus providing further credibility to the suggestions. Customers can then identify their use-case and browse through the relevant selection.

For customers, purchasing a laptop could be a complex decision with abundant options available and diverse features that need to be considered while making the purchase. This process is cumbersome and time-taking and can be a source of stress for many. Taking the customer backward approach, Amazon India has simplified this journey and made the laptop buying journey easy and stress-free.

“We at Amazon are obsessed with simplifying the customer purchase journey. With the launch of the ‘Smart Choice Laptops’ store, we aim to streamline the purchase cycle and help our customers make an informed decision. We have partnered with the all leading laptop brands to bring the best of their selection across use-cases" said Akshay Ahuja, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India.

Customers can also avail buyback options; no-cost EMI offers and bank discounts on the purchase of their preferred laptop.

