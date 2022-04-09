Amazon announced laptops store to simplify selection

Under the new initiative, laptops are conveniently categorized basis various parameters such as basic laptop, laptops for school, laptops for office use, multi-tasking laptops / for college use, laptops for coding, entry-level gaming laptops and high-performance gaming laptop. The selection is based on the identification made by the respective brands and technology partner, thus providing further credibility to the suggestions. Customers can then identify their use-case and browse through the relevant selection.