Amazon has announced the ‘SecureFest’ sale where customers can get deals and offers on smart security cameras starting ₹2,154 from leading brands like Mi, TP Link, Imou, QUBO and many more. ‘SecureFest’ features a wide selection of wireless and wired cameras across affordable and premium price segments with features ranging from from 360° coverage to voice-enabled control with Alexa and much more.

Here are some products customers can choose from ‘SecureFest’ sale on Amazon:

Mi 360° Home Security Camera

The Mi 360° Home Security camera is pre-installed with the rotation base and can be placed on a table, window, ceiling or wall. Inverted installation is possible with a minor camera setting change. You can also check on your family back home from anywhere and also fast forward through the recorded video at 2x/4x/16x speed. It is available for ₹2,799.

QUBO Smart Cam 360

The QUBO smart security camera features an additional ethernet port along with WiFi for added convenience. Secure all your recordings on cloud storage based in India. Your private home moments stay with you even if the device is stolen. Its advanced AI capabilities can smartly detect & notify whenever a person is detected. You can also ring an automatic loud siren in case of an intrusion. It is selling for ₹2,940.

TP-Link Tapo C210

Capture every detail in 3MP ultra-high definition of TP-Link Tapo C210 and see exactly what happened in front of your camera any time. Know whether your kids are safe, well taken care of, or are getting into trouble. You can turn on Privacy Mode, which can shut down the surveillance to further ensure the safety of privacy. Get it for ₹2,999.

EZVIZ C6N Home Security Camera

Now you can listen and speak simultaneously with built-in microphone and speaker with EZVIZ C6N using EZVIZ App. The camera also rotates automatically to track the moving objects and alert you in real time. Its Smart IR with Night Vision feature ensures your video image in dim light is more evenly exposed with clearer details, providing clear video image upto 10m/33ft. Buy it for ₹2,598.

TP-Link Outdoor CCTV Camera

With a resolution of 2560x1440, TP-Link CCTV camera’s QHD delivers more delicate detail. The feature of 8× magnification can also help you see further. The high-sensitive starlight sensor captures higher-quality images even in low-light conditions, so details won’t get lost in the shadows. It is available for ₹4,249.

Imou 360° Security Camera

Imou camera gives you a complete 360° coverage. With Imou Life App you can also create a panorama and rotate the camera to view every corner. It comes with a video recording frame rate of up to 25/30fps. It is powered by AI technology, Ranger 2 which can detect human intrusion without sending any false alert and then automatically tracks and records everything. You can buy it for ₹2,339.