Home / Technology / Amazon app quiz November 10, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

2 min read . 10:28 AM ISTLivemint
A participant needs to answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize.

  • Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz.

Amazon is back with another edition of its daily app quiz. The quiz is available on the e-tailer’s mobile app under Funzone. It offers the participants a chance to win 2,500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.

Amazon’s daily quiz has five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant needs to answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.

Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers

Question 1 - What, literally meaning 'archipelago' in Javanese, is the new capital of Indonesia?

Answer - Nusantara

Question 2 - PN Panicker, whose statue was recently unveiled by the President, is known as the Father of what in Kerala?

Answer - Library Movement

Question 3 - Which Indian state recently saw the creation of 2 new districts, Pakyong and Soreng?

Answer - Sikkim

Question 4 - Which game from the show 'Squid Game' included this doll?

Answer - Red light, Green light

Question 5 - This structure is known as the _____ of the City in Auroville. Fill in the blanks

Answer - Soul

How to play Amazon app quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

- Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

