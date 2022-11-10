Amazon app quiz November 10, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon is back with another edition of its daily app quiz. The quiz is available on the e-tailer’s mobile app under Funzone. It offers the participants a chance to win ₹2,500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.
Amazon’s daily quiz has five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant needs to answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Question 1 - What, literally meaning 'archipelago' in Javanese, is the new capital of Indonesia?
Question 2 - PN Panicker, whose statue was recently unveiled by the President, is known as the Father of what in Kerala?
Answer - Library Movement
Question 3 - Which Indian state recently saw the creation of 2 new districts, Pakyong and Soreng?