Black Friday may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean all sales are over. Yes, many brands are done with their sales, but Amazon has continued to offer Black Friday deals to customers until later today. So, you still have a chance to score some really good deals until midnight. Let us tell you all about which products are on offer so that you can grab some good gadgets for yourself.

Top Amazon Black Friday Deals There are discounts on multiple product categories, especially laptops. There are several great options, including the Asus TUF Gaming A15, which features the Ryzen 7 chipset, a 15.6-inch full HD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. This makes it a good mid-range gaming laptop. It will cost you ₹65,990 during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Another laptop on discount is the Acer Nitro V, which can be bought for ₹72,990. For this price, you get the AMD Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia RTX 4050. Being part of the 40-series GPU, you can expect top-end gaming performance, making it ideal for competitive gaming as well.

Apart from laptops, there are discounts on tablets, smartwatches, and even cameras. Some notable deals include:

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for ₹ 22,990, a good deal for a pair of headphones with class-leading noise cancellation.

22,990, a good deal for a pair of headphones with class-leading noise cancellation. Redmi Watch 5 Lite can be bought for under ₹ 3,500.

3,500. Multiple camera deals, with the GoPro Hero 12 bundle selling for ₹ 35,990. This kit includes the Hero 12 camera, two extra batteries, a floating hand grip, a head strap, and more.

Amazon Black Friday Sale: Bank Offers To sweeten the deals further, you can combine bank offers with the sale prices to get even better discounts. For example, if you have an Axis Bank credit card, you can get up to 7.5% off. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can get up to ₹5,000 off on EMI transactions. IDFC First Bank credit cardholders can get ₹5,000 instant discount as well, and Federal Bank credit cardholders can avail of a 10% instant discount up to ₹3,500. All in all, you have until later today to avail yourself of these deals, including the bank offers.