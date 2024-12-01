Amazon Black Friday Sale has finally started and it will last till December 3, therefore, buyers have plenty to get discounted products. During the sale, several electronic products and gadgets such as smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, TVs, home appliances, and others will be available at a huge discount on the platform. Alongside discounts, Amazon will also be providing bank and exchange offers on products, for additional benefits and price cuts. Therefore, if you have some electronic item on your wishlist, now is the time to make the purchase.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2024

The e-commerce giant Amazon is hosting its Black Friday Sale 2024 during which several electronic items have been discounted. According to the website, Amazon is offering up to Rs.40,000 off on best-selling laptops Acer Aspire i3, Asus TUF A15, HP 15s i5, and more. Additionally, buyers can get the M1 MacBook Air at just Rs.58240 including bank offers. If you planning for a fitness journey next year and looking for a feature-filled smartwatch, then Amazon is providing up to 75% off smartwatches from top brands such as Amazfit, Noise, Boat, and others.

Additionally, the Black Friday sale is the best time for a smartphone upgrade as Amazon is providing up to 40% discount on top models. From Apple iPhones to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, several high-end smartphones are available at a reasonable price range, allowing buyers to get the smartphone at a steal deal price range. Apart from flagships, several mid-range smartphones such as the OnePlus 12R, Honor 200, iQOO Neo 9Pro, and others are available at a huge discounted price. Apart from these products, buyers can avail up to 65% off on TVs, and a 50% discount on kitchen appliances, and other gadgets.

With discounts, buyers can also enjoy the benefits of using bank offers, Amazon is providing up to 10% off on debit and credit cards from Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and OneCard. Additionally, if you are an Amazon Prime Member, then you can get a flat 5% cashback using Amazon co-branded cards.

