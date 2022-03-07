Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Amazon brings Smartphone Upgrade Days. Get deals on iPhone, OnePlus, Samsung

Amazon brings Smartphone Upgrade Days. Get deals on iPhone, OnePlus, Samsung

3 min read . 02:43 PM IST Livemint

  • Prime Members can avail savings of up to 20,000

Amazon has announced Smartphone Upgrade Days powered by Samsung and TV Upgrade Days bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones, televisions and accessories. Customers can enjoy additional up to 10% off on their favourite smartphones from brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and Oppo amongst others. It will be live till March 10.

The latest Samsung S20 FE 5G, Samsung S22 Ultra, OnePlus Nord CE 2, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9A Sports, Redmi TVs (32", 43" inch TVs), Sony TVs, Samsung Crystal TVs, OnePlus TVs and Amazon Basics TVs among others will be available with exciting bank and exchange offers. Smartphone and TV Upgrade Days will be live until 10th March 2022.

Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount up to 1,000 using Citi Bank and Bank of Baroda Credit Cards. They can also avail exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones. 

Prime Members can avail savings of up to 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. 

Here are some of the latest smartphones, accessories and TV’s with offers:

Samsung smartphones

Samsung S20 FE 5G will be available starting 38,499. Samsung S22 Ultra will be available for 1,07,999 with discounts of up to 5,000.

Apple iPhones 

Customers will see a price drop on iPhone 12, which packs dual camera, A14 Bionic chip and Super Retina XDR Display. It will be available at an effective price of 52,499 with bank offers.

iQOO smartphones 

iQOO 9 Pro 5G will be available for 54,990 including up to 6,000 off with ICICI bank credit and debit cards and up to 4,000 off on exchange. iQOO 9 SE will be available starting 27,990 including up to 3,000 off with ICICI bank credit and debit cards and up to 3,000 off on exchange. iQOO Z3 and iQOO Z5 will be available for 15,990 and 18,490 respectively.

OnePlus smartphones

The Upgrade days will see discounts and EMI options on OnePlus models. OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 will be available starting 22,499 and 28,499 respectively which includes 3 months no cost EMI offer. Customers can also get OnePlus 9RT for 38,999; OnePlus 9R for 32,499; OnePlus 9Pro for 51,999 and OnePlus 9 for 36,999 with 6 month no cost EMI option and bank cashback of up to 3,000.

Oppo smartphones 

Customers can get Oppo A54 for 11,691 and OPPO A15s for 9,891 with bank and no cost EMI offers.

Realme smartphones

Realme Narzo 50 and Narzo 50A will be available for 11,749 and 10,249 respectively inclusive of cashback of up to 1,250. The smartphones come with features like Helio G85 Gaming Processor, 6,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi customers can get Redmi 9A sport for 6,569; Redmi note 11 for 11,499; Redmi note 10 pro for 14,999; Redmi Note 10S for 11,999; Redmi Note 11T 5G for 13,999; Redmi Note 10T for 11,499; Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for 20,999 and Xiaomi 11T Pro at 33,999 with exchange offers and bank offers of up to 1,000 cashback.

Tecno smartphones

Tecno Spark 8T will be available for 8,369 and Tecno Spark 8C will be available for 7,019 with bank offers.

