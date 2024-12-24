Christmas is just around the corner which means it is the perfect time to shop for gifts for your friends and family. If you haven't thought of the right gift then there is nothing better than gifting your loved ones a brand-new smartphone which offers powerful performance, impressive camera capabilities, and a never-ending battery life. However, finding all these qualities in a smartphone that too at a decent price is not easy. With plenty of options available in the market, it could get confusing to find the right one. Therefore, to make your research easier, we have found just the right smartphone models for you on Amazon. Additionally, all these smartphones are available at a huge discounted price on the e-commerce platform due to the ongoing Christmas Sale. Therefore, with great deals and offers, you get the perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones without emptying your pockets. Check out the list of smartphones to buy.

4 smartphones to buy during Christmas Sale Honor 200 Pro: It is one of the popular mid-range series smartphones which is known for its advanced camera features. The Honor 200 Pro features a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution and up to 4000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM.

Since it's a camera-centric smartphone, it comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephone lens. Now, the smartphone is available at a discount price of just Rs.44999 less than Rs.59999.

Honor Magic 6 Pro: This smartphone was launched earlier this year with some advanced features and specifications that grabbed much attention in the flagship smartphone market. The Honor Magic 6 Pro features a 6.8-inch quad-curved FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000nits HDR peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage

The smartphone is also known for its camera capabilities as it features a triple camera setup consisting of a 180 MP periscope camera. Now, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is available at a discounted price of just Rs.89999 including bank offers.

Honor X9b: It is another mid-range smartphone which is known for its slim design profile, lasting battery, and powerful performance. The Honor X9b features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB RAM, offering smooth performance.

It also features a triple camera setup that consists of a 108MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens, providing a decent camera performance. Now Amazon is providing a huge discount on Honor X9b and it's available at a discounted price of Rs.24999.