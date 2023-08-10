Amazon Cuts Dozens of House Brands as It Battles Costs, Regulators
Summary
- Company’s cuts include all but three of its 30 clothing labels, such as Goodthreads and Lark & Ro
Amazon.com is jettisoning dozens of its in-house brands as part of a significant reduction of its private-label operation as it works to fend off antitrust scrutiny and shore up profit.
