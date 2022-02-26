Amazon ‘Electronics Days’ and ‘Mega Music Fest’ sale is on. Up to 65% off on these items

Plug into Nirvana with boAt Airdopes 441 TWS earbuds to enjoy your music in a truly wireless way. It has the IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) Technology, meaning as soon as one opens the charging case lid, the earbuds power on and enter connection mode. One may hit the gym or play on any field as its secure sports fit earbuds remain intact and comfortably in place. Its latest Bluetooth v5.0 offers seamless instant connectivity. With a battery capacity of 35mAh for each earbud, indulge in blissful audio experience for up to 5 hours in a go and get an additional 25H of playback with the carry cum charge case. This TWS earbuds is available for ₹1,999.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}