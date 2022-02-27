Amazon ‘Electronics Days’ bringing a host of exciting deals and offers on gadgets such as laptops, headphones, speakers, guitars and more from popular brands and latest launches will end tonight. Customers can get great offers on top brands such as OnePlus, boAt, Sony, Microsoft, Mi, Zebronics, Noise, HP, Sennheiser, Airtel, Sandisk, Blaupunkt, Maono and more. ‘Electronics Days’ will be live until February 27, midnight. It has another running sale called the ‘Mega Music Fest’ that ends tomorrow.

Amazon is also offering discounts on the summer appliances as well in which ACs, refrigerators and other appliances are on sale.

Customers can get 7.5% instant discount of up to ₹2,000 on minimum purchase of ₹8,000 on Amazon using HSBC and Standard Chartered credit card.

Here are some products with offers and deals:

Electronics Days

boAt Airdopes 441

Plug into Nirvana with boAt Airdopes 441 TWS earbuds to enjoy your music in a truly wireless way. It has the IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) Technology, meaning as soon as one opens the charging case lid, the earbuds power on and enter connection mode. One may hit the gym or play on any field as its secure sports fit earbuds remain intact and comfortably in place. Its latest Bluetooth v5.0 offers seamless instant connectivity. With a battery capacity of 35mAh for each earbud, indulge in blissful audio experience for up to 5 hours in a go and get an additional 25H of playback with the carry cum charge case. This TWS earbuds is available for ₹1,999.

boAt Rockerz 550

It comes with its latest Bluetooth V5.0. It has been designed and structured as an over-ear headphone to provide the best user experience. The mighty 500mAh battery capacity offers a superior playback time of up to 20 Hours. One can connect to boAt Rockerz 550 via not one but two modes, Bluetooth as well as AUX. Get it for ₹1,899.'

boAt Stone Marvel Edition 5W Bluetooth Speaker

boAt Stone Marvel speaker is a must have if you’re a Marvel fan. Its powerful 800mAh battery offers a playback time of up to 4 hours. Its speaker possesses the TWS feature, meaning that you can connect two Stone speakers and forge them into one for a greater impact. It has been ergonomically designed keeping in mind the enhanced portability while on the move. Get this speaker for ₹1,299.

Noise Buds VS303

Buds VS303 offer a playtime of up to 6 hours on a single charge and an additional 18 hours making a total playtime of up to 24 hours with the charging case. Its Hyper Sync technology makes you connection easy which ensures instant pairing on just opening the charging case. Get these buds for ₹1,499 and enjoy rich, powerful sound every time via its 13mm speaker driver.

Sony ZV-1 Digital Vlog Camera

Take your YouTube product reviews to a new level of professionalism with the Sony ZV-1 Digital Vlog Camera. Sony's enhanced color science ensures lively, natural images and is especially strong across the diverse range of skin tones. Even while walking with the camera, you can get smooth, highly stable imagery thanks to the Steady-Shot joint optical and electronic stabilization system. It's specifically designed for handheld shots and vlogging with a shooting grip, so you'll enjoy the confidence of blur- and shake-free shots. Get it for ₹69,490.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.