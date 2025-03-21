The e-commerce giant Amazon kickstarts its Electronics Premier League sale, providing massive discounts on products across brands and top electronic models. The sale will last until March 26, giving buyers plenty of time to research and make their desired purchases. If you are someone who has been looking for a smartphone upgrade, then this would be the right time to get a feature-filled smartphone at a reasonable price. You can get newly launched smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and others at a much cheaper price during the Amazon Electronics Premier League. To make your research easy we have curated a list of top 5 smartphone deals that are really hard to resist.

Top 5 smartphone deals during Amazon Electronics Premier League iQOO Neo 10R 5G: This is a newly launched smartphone that has been gaining popularity for its gaming and performance-centric approach in the mid-range segment. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen3 mobile platform chip providing powerful performance and AI experiences. The iQOO Neo 10R 5G originally retails for 26999, however, with bank offers buyers can get Rs.2000 off during Amazon sale.

OnePlus 13R: Another feature-filled to buy during Amazon Electronics Premier League sale is the new OnePlus 13R. This is one of the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powered smartphones on the market. It offers promising features and camera capabilities, making it a worthy buy. The OnePlus 13R is priced at Rs.42999, however, buyers can get it for Rs.39999 with a Rs.3000 bank offer. Amazon is also providing up to Rs.7000 exchange bonus on this model.

Realme GT 6T 5G: Another worthy mid-range smartphone to buy during the sale is the Realme GT 6T which comes with some great performance features. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB RAM. It also comes with a unique design which may come to your liking. The Realme GT 6T 5G is available at an 11% discount with an effective price of Rs.31990. Buyers can also get Rs.1500 off on a selected bank card.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: This is the newly launched Galaxy A series smartphone which has been launched with several refinements. The Samsung Galaxy A36 comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB RAM. It also offers advanced AI features such as Best Face, Instant Slow-mo, object eraser, and more. The Samsung Galaxy A36 is priced at Rs.32999, however, buyers can avail Rs.1500 bank offer during the Amazon sale.