After the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, the e-commerce giant has commenced its Fab Phone Fest during which several smartphones across brands are available at huge discounted prices. From flagship models to budget options, buyers can avail up to 52% on smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Honor 200, Motorola Razr 50, and others. Therefore, if you are in search to buy a new feature-filled smartphone, then you may want to check out the ongoing smartphone sale on Amazon. To make your search easier, if have listed the top 5 discounted smartphones which you can buy during Amazon Fab Phone Fest.

Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Top 5 smartphone deals Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: This a flagship range smartphone which gained immense popularity for its advanced camera features. It also comes with advanced Galaxy AI features, making it future-ready as well. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a 52% discount during the Amazon Fab Phone Fest, allowing buyers to get it under Rs.70000.

iQOO Z9s 5G: It is a mid-range series smartphone launched last year and gained much recognition for its design and camera capabilities. Therefore, if you are a budget-conscious buyer, iQOO Z9s 5G could be a great option. Originally, the iQOO Z9s 5G retails for Rs.27999, however, it's available at just Rs.21998 on Amazon during the Fab Phone Fest.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: The next smartphone you can buy in a mid-range category is the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G which was launched last year with a new marble-like design and advanced features. Now, during the Amazon sale, the smartphone is available at 14% with an effective price of just Rs.17998. This could be a reasonable price for a feature-filled smartphone.

Motorola Razr 50: If want to experience the convenience of a foldable smartphone then starting with an affordable option could be a smart move. In 2024, the Motorola Razr 50 grabbed much attention in the foldable market with advanced features and capabilities at an affordable price. Now, the Motorola Razr 50 is available at a 27% discount on Amazon, allowing buyers to get it under Rs.55000.

Honor 200 5G: Lastly, Amazon is providing a massive price drop on this camera-centric smartphone, the Honor 200. The smartphone also offers smooth performance with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with Adreno 720 GPU. During the Amazon Fab Phone Fest, buyers can get it at a 40% discount with an effective price of Rs.23998.